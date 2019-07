View this post on Instagram

Introducing our August cover star… @SerenaWilliams! The tennis superstar goes unretouched, and gets candid in a first-person essay about last years controversial match at the US Open—and why shell never regret using her voice to speak out against injustice. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen Nails by #KimberlyTa #SerenaWilliams wears @stellamccartney and @tiffanyandco