File photo taken on November 20 2002 of Philip Roth attending the 53rd National Book Awards ceremony in New York City, NY, USA. One of the great American authors, Philip Roth, has died aged 85. The Pulitzer, National Book Award and Man Booker International Prize-winning novelist's work drew its inspiration from Jewish family life, sex and American ideals. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/ABACAPRESS.COM