The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the presenters for the HFPAs Annual Grants Banquet, taking place at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 9, 2018. William H. Macy will host the event, and presenters will include Alfonso Cuaron, Alfre Woodard, Amber Heard, Charlize Theron, Chris Messina, Christian Slater, Cody Fern, Connie Britton, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Reitman, Jennifer Garner, Joey King, John Cho, John David Washington, Lena Waithe, Nia Long, Rami Malek, Regina King, and Steve Carell. For more information, you can visit our website www.goldenglobes.com