Scenariul se afla într-o geantă în care se aflau, printre altele , și cardurile de sănătate ale copiilor actorului.

In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my childrens medical cards. Coach Films ,Ealing St Mary's Ealing Green W5 5EN*

— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 13, 2019