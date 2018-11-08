Cea mai provocatoare jonglerie din golf. Unde și-a băgat mingea această superbă jucătoare | FOTO&VIDEO

Inițial, Paige, care are peste 1.500.000 de urmăritori pe Instagram, s-a temut să posteze filmulețul pe rețelele sociale, dar, finalmente, i-a dat drumul!
Paige Spiranac a început să joace golf la Universitatea din Arizona, apoi a continuat la Universitatea San Diego, câștigând nenumărate distincții. Ea a avoluat și în circuitul profesionist Cactus Tour, obținând prima victorie în 2018, la Orange Tree Country Club, Scottsdale.
Spiranac s-a născut în Wheat Ridge, Colorado într-o familie de sportivi. Tatăl ei, Dan, era membru al echipei de fotbal american Pittsburgh Panthers, campioana din 1976, iar mama ei, Annette, a fost balerină profesionistă.
Fan Nadia Comăneci, superba sportivă a practicat gimnastica, în speranța de a ajunge la Jocurile Olimpice. La 12 ani, s-a accidentat grav la genunchi și a abandonat, ajungând, apoi, la golf. E una dintre victimele agresiunilor din gimnastica americană. Azi, realizează campanii anti-bullying.
Only talent is taking selfies?? Well I wouldnt blame you if you thought that. I always like to keep my IG feed fun and silly. But there is much more to me and Im excited to use my voice now as a new contributor to @golf_com! Ill have features monthly in the magazine and will be creating digital content. I cant wait! I will be covering everything from golf instruction, fashion, to whatever else is going on in the golf world. The possibility are endless haha. Thanks for all your support and lets do some cool stuff together. Let me know what you want me to write about and create in the comments below. I want to get you all involved! ❤️
Just call me Farrah Fawcett?? Ive always loved her iconic poster❤️ #halloweencostume #farrahfawcett
You guys know I love golf, but some of you probably didnt know that Im a huge football fan too. Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I love my Steelers! Which is why Im hosting a fantasy football contest with FanDuel this week where the winner will get $500 and a signed football from Jerome Bettis! Check the link in my bio and stories to play – theres $4,500 in total prizes, other autographed footballs for finishing in the Top 10, and a personalized gift from me for finishing in the Top 25! Plus one lucky new user will win a cool FanDuel gift bag – good luck! #fantasyfootball #FanDuel Fun fact- I always wear this beanie for every Steelers game for good luck. It hasnt worked so much the last couple years but this is the year!
