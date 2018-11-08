MENIU CAUTĂ
Acasa > Sport > Alte sporturi > Cea mai provocatoare jonglerie din golf. Unde și-a băgat mingea această superbă jucătoare | FOTO&VIDEO
08 Noi. 2018 08:54

Cea mai provocatoare jonglerie din golf. Unde și-a băgat mingea această superbă jucătoare | FOTO&VIDEO

Cea mai provocatoare jonglerie din golf. Unde și-a băgat mingea această superbă jucătoare | FOTO&VIDEO
Distribuie

Frumoasa americancă Paige Spiranac a făcut din nou o senzatie pe terenul de golf. A reușit o jonglerie, în urma mingea de golf a ajuns într-o zonă intimă. A vrut sau n-a vrut, aceasta e întrebarea?

Inițial, Paige, care are peste 1.500.000 de urmăritori pe Instagram, s-a temut să posteze filmulețul pe rețelele sociale, dar, finalmente, i-a dat drumul!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ive had this video for almost 3 years. I never wanted to post it because well you guys and your comments ? but it makes me laugh every single time I watch it so I thought why not share! #throwbackthursday #trickshotfail #fail

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Paige Spiranac a început să joace golf la Universitatea din Arizona, apoi a continuat la Universitatea San Diego, câștigând nenumărate distincții. Ea a avoluat și în circuitul profesionist Cactus Tour, obținând prima victorie în 2018, la Orange Tree Country Club, Scottsdale.

Spiranac s-a născut în Wheat Ridge, Colorado într-o familie de sportivi. Tatăl ei, Dan, era membru al echipei de fotbal american Pittsburgh Panthers, campioana din 1976, iar mama ei, Annette, a fost balerină profesionistă.

Fan Nadia Comăneci, superba sportivă a practicat gimnastica, în speranța de a ajunge la Jocurile Olimpice. La 12 ani, s-a accidentat grav la genunchi și a abandonat, ajungând, apoi, la golf. E una dintre victimele agresiunilor din gimnastica americană. Azi, realizează campanii anti-bullying.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just call me Farrah Fawcett?? Ive always loved her iconic poster❤️ #halloweencostume #farrahfawcett

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You guys know I love golf, but some of you probably didnt know that Im a huge football fan too. Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I love my Steelers! Which is why Im hosting a fantasy football contest with FanDuel this week where the winner will get $500 and a signed football from Jerome Bettis! Check the link in my bio and stories to play – theres $4,500 in total prizes, other autographed footballs for finishing in the Top 10, and a personalized gift from me for finishing in the Top 25! Plus one lucky new user will win a cool FanDuel gift bag – good luck! #fantasyfootball #FanDuel Fun fact- I always wear this beanie for every Steelers game for good luck. It hasnt worked so much the last couple years but this is the year!

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Cea mai sexy femeie care antrenează o echipă profesionistă masculină de hochei pe gheață e cehoaica focoasă Karolina Huvarova. 'Ideea…

Citeşte şi

Urmareste cel mai nou VIDEO incarcat pe libertatea.ro
Libertatea a intrat în camera unde va funcţiona cel mai puternic laser din lume
Loading...
Comentarii
← Inchide