Unul dintre fotbaliștii implicați în scandalul de rasism de la Paris l-a sunat pe Sebastian Colțescu. Ce au vorbit Demba Ba și arbitrul român

08 December 2020, France, Paris: Istanbul Basaksehir's Demba Ba (R) speaks alongside PSG's Neymar (L) and Kylian Mbappe (2nd L) during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at Parc des Princes. The match was interrupted after a racism accusation against the Fourth Official. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP/dpa