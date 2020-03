epa08312496 (FILE) Former Real Madrid soccer club chairman Lorenzo Sanz gives the victory sing during his presentation as candidate in the elections for presidency of the club, in Madrid, Spain, 24 June 2004 (reissued 21 March 2020). According to reports, his son Fernando Sanz reported on twitter that Lorenzo Sanz has died on 21 March 2020. Sanz, 76, was infected with the Coronavirus and had COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/SERGIO BARRENECHEA