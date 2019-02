Nora Mork a semnat pentru CSM București. Handbalista norvegiană va juca doi ani la campioana României

View this post on Instagram

Im excited announce that I to have signed a two year contract with CSM Bucuresti, a club that believes in me and my qualities. Im more motivated than ever to get back on the court,develop myself as a player and to continue my career with some of the best players in the world. I really have high hopes for this team and believe we can do great things together over the next seasons. Now I would like to focus on the rest of the season as an ETO player. Trust me, I will enjoy every minute of it together with my teammates and fans??