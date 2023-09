NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the championship trophy after winning the final against Daniil Medvedev of US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York on September 10, 2023. By winning the US Open Djokovic equaled the record of 24 held by Margaret Court of most Grand Slam victories. Lev Radin / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM