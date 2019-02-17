MENIU CAUTĂ
17 Feb. 2019 10:21

Optimile Cupei Angliei 2019. Manchester City s-a calificat în sferturi. Derby-ul Chelsea – Manchester United se joacă luni

Optimile Cupei Angliei 2019. Manchester City s-a calificat în sferturi. Derby-ul Chelsea - Manchester United se joacă luni.

Vineri, 15 februarie

QP Rangers (D2) – Watford 0-1

Sâmbătă, 16 februarie

Brighton – Derby County (D2) 2-1

Wimbledon (D3) – Millwall (D2) 1-0

Newport (D4) – Manchester City 1-4

Duminică, 17 februarie

Bristol City (D2) – Wolverhampton ora 15:00

Doncaster (D3) – Crystal Palace ora 18:00

Swansea (D2) – Brentford (D2) ora 18:00

Luni, 18 februarie

Chelsea – Manchester United ora 21:30

Comentarii
