View this post on Instagram

The world will tell you that you’re not strong enough to play. Theyll tell you that your story doesnt matter. The world will tell you that you should „be a lady.” Theyll tell you to dream, but not too big. And to wait to be given power. But here’s what the world wont tell you: you dont have to wait for power. You already have it. So make the first move, in work, in love, and in life. @serenawilliams #MakeTheFirstMove #InHerCourt