epa02878940 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev visits a paratrooper brigade at Sosnovy Bor in Zaigrayevsky district outside Ulan-Ude in Buryatia, eastern Siberia, Russia 24 August 2011. North Korean leader Kim Jong Il met with Russian president Medvedev on 24 August for talks on regional economic development and Pyonyang's nuclear arsenal. The two leaders' first-ever meeting took place at a Russian military base in the remote Buryatia republic in central Siberia. Kim and Medvedev also participated in a ceremonial parade of a Russian Army paratrooper unit, during which the North Korean leader presented the regiment's colonel a battle ensign. EPA/DMITRY ASTAKHOV/RIA NOVOSTI/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT