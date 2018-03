Jenna Jameson s-a pozat când alăptează la sân

10 months of breastfeeding! So proud of myself and of sweet Batelli. The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I attribute that to nursing and bed sharing. Me and my amazing man have sacrificed a lot because of the sleeping situation, but we both know how worth it it is! His support and love have made our breastfeeding journey so much easier. So thank you @liorbitt , your girls love you! Outfit details are tagged! #normalizebreastfeeding #10months #nursingmama #earthmama #momlife

