5 morți și 11 răniți, după un atac islamist asupra unei secții de poliție din Pakistan

epa10473553 Pakistani security officials secure the scene of an attack by gunmen targeting the office of the Karachi Police chief, in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 February 2023. According to police, at least three police officials were killed and 11 were injured after gunmen attacked the office of the Karachi police chief located on Main Sharea Faisal, with an operation currently underway. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN