KEMEROVO REGION, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 26, 2021: Russian Emergencies Ministry employees are seen at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the town of Belovo in the Kuznetsk Coal Basin in Kemerovo Region, southwestern Siberia. In the morning of November 25, coal dust caught on fire in a ventilation shaft some 250 meters underground, filling the mine with smoke. At the time of the accident 285 miners were in the mine; 239 people were evacuated, at least 57 got injured, 52 died, including 6 mine-rescuers. The Listvyazhnaya coal mine was founded in 2003 as part of the Inskaya mine, part of the SDS-Ugol enterprise. Maxim Kiselev/TASS