Verphy Kudi, 19, a young mother who has admitting the manslaughter of her baby daughter Asiah, who she left to starve to death as she went partying for six days to celebrate her birthday. Verphy Kudi is pictured here on an "open" Facebook page. Verphy Kudi Admits Manslaughter of Baby Daughter, UK - 26 Mar 2021 Asiah, aged 20 months, died after being left alone at Kudi's flat in Brighton, east Sussex, on Decembr 11 2019. Kudi was charged with the manslaughter of her daughter Asiah at an address where they were living in Islingword Road. Her guilty plea was accepted by the prosecution and by Judge Christine Laing, who adjourned the case for reports prior to sentencing on 28 May. Asiah was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton from Kudi's address and was tragically confirmed dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. Following a postmortem and further forensic tests, Asiah's death was found to be a result of neglect.