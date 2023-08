ANKARA, TURKIYE - JUNE 14: Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen, State Secretary of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jan Knutsson and Permanent State Secretary of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jukka Salovaara attend the fourth meeting on a permanent joint mechanism between Turkiye, Finland, Sweden, and NATO in Ankara, Turkiye on June 14, 2023. Ahmet Okur / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM / Profimedia Images