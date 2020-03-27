De Paul Tecuceanu,

Decesul lui Mark Blum a fost anunțat de Playwrights Horizons şi de vicepreşedinta SAG-AFTRA Rebecca Damon. Moartea actorului a produs suferință în sufletele vedetelor. Madonna și-a exprimat public durerea.

Născut în New Jersey, la 14 mai 1950, Blum şi-a început cariera de actor în anii 70. A câştigat un trofeu Obie, pentru rolul din “Gus and Al”, al lui Albert Innaurato, spectacol din stagiunea 1988-1989. Mark Blum a jucat şi pe Broadway în “Lost in Yonkers”, după Neil Simon, “The Best Man”, al lui Gore Vidal şi “The Assambled Parties”, al lui Richard Greenberg.

În film, s-a remarcat în “Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985), alături de Rosanna Arquette şi Madonna, şi în “Crocodile Dundee” (1986), alături de Paul Hogan. A mai făcut parte, între altele, din distribuţia filmelor “Lovesick”, “Just Between Friends”, “Blind Date” şi “The Presidio”.

“You”, serial al Lifetime, “Sweet Surrender”, “Capital News”, “Frasier”, “NYPD Blue”, “Mozart in the Jungle” şi “Coin Heist” sunt câteva dintre producţiile de televiziune în care Mark Blum a jucat.

