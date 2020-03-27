De
Decesul lui Mark Blum a fost anunțat de Playwrights Horizons şi de vicepreşedinta SAG-AFTRA Rebecca Damon. Moartea actorului a produs suferință în sufletele vedetelor. Madonna și-a exprimat public durerea.
I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. ♥️ we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules! #covid_19 #markblum #desperatelyseekingsusan
Născut în New Jersey, la 14 mai 1950, Blum şi-a început cariera de actor în anii 70. A câştigat un trofeu Obie, pentru rolul din “Gus and Al”, al lui Albert Innaurato, spectacol din stagiunea 1988-1989. Mark Blum a jucat şi pe Broadway în “Lost in Yonkers”, după Neil Simon, “The Best Man”, al lui Gore Vidal şi “The Assambled Parties”, al lui Richard Greenberg.
În film, s-a remarcat în “Desperately Seeking Susan” (1985), alături de Rosanna Arquette şi Madonna, şi în “Crocodile Dundee” (1986), alături de Paul Hogan. A mai făcut parte, între altele, din distribuţia filmelor “Lovesick”, “Just Between Friends”, “Blind Date” şi “The Presidio”.
“You”, serial al Lifetime, “Sweet Surrender”, “Capital News”, “Frasier”, “NYPD Blue”, “Mozart in the Jungle” şi “Coin Heist” sunt câteva dintre producţiile de televiziune în care Mark Blum a jucat.
