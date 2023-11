Vassil Terziev of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) and Save Sofia nominee for mayor of Sofia casts his vote at polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria on 29 Oct, 2023 Bulgaria is holding the first round of elections for mayors and municipal councillors. Voting will be conducted with paper ballots only after the Central Election Commission did not reconsider its decision (taken on Friday) to abolish the machine voting. Bulgaria Votes In Local Government Elections, Sofia - 29 Oct 2023,Image: 817886506, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no