17.05.2022 A screen shows the Moscow district sentence hearing against jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny at Penal Colony No. 2, during a hearing into his laywers' legal claim against Moscow's Lefortovo District Court via videolink, in Pokrov, Vladimir region, Russia. Moscow district court has issued a guilty sentence on Navalny in a criminal case of fraud and contempt of court. The fraud case was initiated over a year ago. According to the investigation, Navalny stole and spent for personal use over 350 million rubles ($3.1 million) donated to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia). The other charge in the case concerns Navalny insulting Judge Vera Akimova, who sentenced him to a fine of 850,000 rubles ($7,500) for slandering a veteran of World War 2, Ignat Artemenko.