January 12, 2021, Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Dept. of Public Safety riot police stand guard at the Texas Capitol in Austin Tuesday, January 12, 2021 as the 87th Texas Legislature kicks off its four-month session. The heavy police presence was prompted by rumors of armed Texans plans to take over the State Capitol after last week's attempt in Washington. (Credit Image: © Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire)