epaselect epa10179598 A person walks in front of a damaged residential building after shelling in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 12 September 2022, amid Russia's invasion. At least one person has been killed and two others injured after shelling hit a residential building in a district of Kharkiv, the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov said. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV