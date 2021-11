Americanca Suni Lee, campioană olimpică la gimnastică, victima unui atac rasist: „Am fost atacată cu un spray cu piper”

A parade is held to celebrate the success and homecoming of Sunisa Lee, the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Lee, an 18-year-old gymnast who hails from St. Paul, earned the gold medal for women's artistic individual all-around, silver for women's artistic team all-around, and bronze for women's uneven bars. Olympian Sunisa Lee celebration parade, Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA - 08 Aug 2021,Image: 626135501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia