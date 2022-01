Ce cred ucrainenii și rușii despre posibilitatea unui război între cele două țări

epa08138353 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) visits the 3D panorama 'Memory speaks. The road through the war' exhibition in St.Petersburg, Russia, 18 January 2020. Putin attended events marking the 77th anniversary of the breaking of Nazi's siege of Leningrad in 1943. The Red Army ended the nearly 900-day blockade of the city a year later on 27 January 1944 after fierce fighting. EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT