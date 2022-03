EXCLUSIV. Profesoară rusă dezvăluie rezultatul surprinzător al unui sondaj printre locuitorii unui bloc uriaș de 20 de etaje din Rusia, aproape cât un oraș. Câți susțin războiul lui Putin?

A woman walks past huge placards bearing images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading "Russia does not start wars, it ends them" (L) and "We will aim for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" in the city center of Simferopol, Crimea, on March 4, 2022. Ukraine accused the Kremlin of "nuclear terror" on March 4, after Europe's largest atomic power plant was attacked and taken over by invading forces, sparking Western horror at the threat of Russia's war contaminating all of Europe.,Image: 666307263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia