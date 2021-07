In this photo illustration, a symbolic COVID-19 health passport seen displayed on a smartphone screen in front of the European Commission logo. On March 17 the European Commission presented a proposal to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate the safe free movement of the EU citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Pass, illustrative photo in Ukraine,Image: 601801574, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia