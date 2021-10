July 6, 2021, New York, New York, United States: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement regarding gun violence in the state at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Governor declared Disaster Emergency in order to tackled gun violence across the state. He announced the program to create well paying jobs, education, sport programs with investment by state by $138,7 million. He was joined by anti-gun activists, clergy and union leaders who will help to implement this program. He also signed legislation Hold Gun Manufacturers Liable for Their Products Creating a Public Nuisance and closing loophole allowing people with Outstanding Warrant for a Felony or Serious Offense legaly buy a gun. Governor during his speech made a sarcastic reference to boirder wall to keep illigal immigrants from entering the US advocated by Former President Donald Trump by saying that has a dream to build a wall around state to keep illigal guns from entering the state with beautiful 5 letters word: C-U-O-M-O and a little gold leaf over the top of the wall. (Credit Image: © Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire)