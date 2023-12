Extinction Rebellion dyes Venice's Grand Canal green in a protest action against climate changeRome, Venice, Milan, Turin, Bologna: the rivers of the main Italian cities have been dyed green by Extinction Rebellion, with a harmless dye, to denounce yet another political failure of the COP28 and world governments in combating the climate crisis and the sixth mass extinction. "In a few hours,these waters will be as they were before. Meanwhile, while governments talk, we count the damage and victims of continuous floods and fires." Profimedia Images