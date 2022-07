epa10093140 Hundreds of citizens participate in a torchlight march to the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation, during the 70th anniversary of the death of the first lady Eva Peron, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 26 July 2022. Argentina commemorates the 70th anniversary of the death of Peron (1919-1952), one of the most important political figures in the country's history and whose legacy is still valid and claimed by the groups and parties of the Peronist movement. EPA-EFE/Matias Campaya