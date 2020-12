epaselect epa08895109 A general view shows a charred vehicle as Afghan security forces inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 December 2020. At least nine people were killed and many others injured after an explosion targeted the vehicle of Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of parliament from Kabul, according to local reports. Wardak survived the attack. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID