HANDOUT - 11 November 2019, Syria, Qamishli: A firefighter attempts to put out flames in a burning car after three car bombs hit a busy shopping district in an area controlled by the Syrian government forces and the forces of the predominantly Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). According to medical sources, at least nine people were killed, while more than 60 people have been reportedly injured in the attack. Photo: -/Rojava Information Center/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full