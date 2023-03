Doi bărbaţi au tras de 14 ori supermarketul socrilor lui Messi din Rosario și au lăsat un mesaj de ameninţare pentru starul argentinian: „Te aşteptăm”

epa10498901 Staff cleans up behind bullet holes in a window of a supermarket in Rosario, Argentina, 02 March 2023. Police is searching for two men who shot 14 bullets at the supermarket that is part of a supermarket chain owned by the parents of Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Rocuzzo. A message to the Argentinian soccer legend reading "Messi we are waiting for you, (Rosairo mayor Pablo) Javkin is also a drug trafficker, he will not protect you" was left at the place. EPA-EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco