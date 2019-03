Atacul a fost revendicat de reţeaua teroristă Al-Shabaab, afiliată Al-Qaida.

In The capital of #Somalia #Mogadishu, Al-qaeda affilliate Al-shabaab suicide bomber blew up a vbied filled with explosive & flammable liquid near Maka-Mukaram Hotel Militants also burst into hotel and opened fire resulting death of atleast 30 people and wounding 40 others. pic.twitter.com/ONBLvkoQke

— SUSHMIT KUMAR [ सुश्मित कुमार ] ?? (@OFFICIALSUSHMIT) March 1, 2019