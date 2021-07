(210608) -- SYDNEY, June 8, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo taken on June 2, 2021 shows the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia. The Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef in Australia's state of Queensland, is described as the "planet's most beautiful marine environment" and is the main conservation target of the Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, a charity cooperative organization that runs a series of preserving programs. To celebrate World Oceans Day (WOD) on Tuesday, Xinhua spoke with Andy Ridley, the energetic chief executive of Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, about the organization's diverse range of conservation work. TO GO WITH "Feature: Aussie conservation group guards dwindling Great Barrier Reef with 'citizen scientists'",Image: 614756252, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia