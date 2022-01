epa03498468 Fouzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, talks with journalists during a press conference, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 06 December 2012. A US federal court in Manhattan in September 2010 sentenced Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who denies the charges of attempting to kill FBI agents and other US personnel in Afghanistan while in US custody, to 86 years in prison. Taliban militants holding a Swiss couple said on 29 July 2011, that they were ready to swap them for the imprisoned Pakistani woman, Aafia Siddiqui, who has been convicted in the US on charges of terrorism. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB