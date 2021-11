epaselect epa08612762 Belarusian President-elect Alexander Lukashenko chairs the Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, 19 August 2020. Long-time president Lukashenko, in a defiant speech on 16 August, rejected calls to step down amid mounting pressure after unrest erupted in the country over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at protests following election results claiming that he had won a landslide victory in the 09 August elections. Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) to identify organizers of protests. EPA-EFE/ANDREI STASEVICH / BELTA / POOL