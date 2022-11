epa10305922 Designate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends an event promoting his new autobiography "Bibi: My Life Story" in Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, 14 November 2022. Netanyahu received the president mandate to form a new government after to 64 Knesset members recommendations to form new government . Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in the country's history, having served for 15 years. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN