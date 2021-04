Bilanțul înghețului de aprilie în Franța: o treime din producția de vin, pierdută. „O catastrofă agricolă”

Clos de Tart Monopole Grand Cru, Morey Saint Denis - Tuesday night was going to be cold and the winegrowers of the Côte d'Or did not sleep much. Around 4am, they went out into the vineyards to turn on heaters to prevent the first buds from freezing. Such operations were reported in Puligny-Montrachet, Meursault and Chassagne-Montrachet. Cote d'Or, France on 7 April 2021. Photo by Baptiste Paquot/ABACAPRESS.COM