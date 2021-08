epa09194714 Norma Rosales Luna (R) gets a COVID-19 vaccination at Grand Central Terminal in New York, New York, USA, 12 May 2021. The pop-up site is part of a city-wide initiative to get more New Yorkers and tourists vaccinated. Those who receive the free vaccine, Johnson & Johnson's single-shot dose, will receive a free seven-day MetroCard pass. The walk-up vaccines will be offered at Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, Broadway Junction, and other stations through 16 May. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley