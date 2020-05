epa08413556 A man with face mask and his dog stand on an empty street during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 May 2020. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a curfew in 24 big cities including Istanbul between 09-10 May due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU