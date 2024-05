Men cover there head with cotton cloth during a hot day in New Delhi on May 16, 2024. The highest temperature recorded in New Delhi is 42 degree celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions for multiple northern and northwestern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, from May 16 to May 18. As per the IMD forecast, the temperature in Delhi and nearby states is expected to gradually rise till Saturday, May 18. Photo by Anshuman Akash Photo by Akash Anshuman/ABACAPRESS.COM