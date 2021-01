Când se poate relua vaccinarea la persoanele care se îmbolnăvesc de COVID după administrarea primei doze și cum se procedează

epa08905705 A handout photo made available by Lazio Region press office shows one of the first people in Italy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Spallanzani in Rome, Italy, 27 December 2020. Professor Maria Rosaria Capobianchi, nurse Claudia Alivernini and social health worker Omar Altobelli, at 7.20 am on 27 December were the first in Italy to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Spallanzani in Rome. EPA-EFE/REGIONE LAZIO HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES