epa08933155 Members of the US National Guard stand on the grounds of the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 12 January 2021. At least ten thousand troops of the National Guard will be deployed in Washington by the end of the week, with the possibility of five thousand more, to help secure the Capitol area ahead of more potentially violent unrest in the days leading up to the Inauguration ofUS President-elect Biden. Democrats are attempting to impeach incumbent US President Trump after he incited a mob of his supporters to riot on the US Capitol in an attempt to thwart Congress from certifying Biden's election victory. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS