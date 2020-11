epaselect epa08768789 The intensive care unit of the COVID-19 hospital of Casalpalocco during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy, 23 October 2020. The capital city of Rome and entire Lazio region impose a night time curfewfor five hours for 30 days from 23 October as the country fights with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI