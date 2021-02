epa07921367 General view of the operation of the Security Forces after the ambush of a police convoy by an armed group, in Aguililla, Michoacan State, Mexico, 14 October 2019. At least 13 state police were murdered by the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel (CJNG) in the municipality of Aguililla, in the state of Michoacan, which led to the start of an official offensive against drug traffickers in this Mexican region. EPA-EFE/Ivan Villanueva