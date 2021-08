As you experience weightlessness and breathtaking views, your dreams will come true. NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES: YOU COULD become a real-life astronaut with Omaze's latest out of this world prize in collaboration with Virgin Galactic - and it?ll cost you just SEVEN POUNDS to enter. This historically ground-breaking prize, which is being offered in collaboration with Virgin Galactic, could make your out of this world dreams come true. Omaze is offering you and one friend the opportunity to board one of the first flights to space, which has been estimated to cost Ł183,000 ($250,000) per person. You?ll join Sir Richard Branson for a personal VIP tour of the Spaceport America which is located in New Mexico, USA, where you?ll be put up in a luxurious hotel for the duration of your stay. Once you?ve had a good night?s rest, you?ll be placed on the first Virgin Galactic spaceflight, ready to make history. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will offer the opportunity to see breathtaking views of our planet and surrounding galaxy from the Virgin Galactic spacecraft, which contains large circular windows that have been made specifically for those moments which will leave you in awe. As you experience weightlessness and float around the cabin, HD cameras integrated within the spaceship will capture every moment - so you?ll be able to show your friends and family once you descend back down to earth. This prize is one of the most notable examples of Omaze?s unique and innovative approaches to raising money for charity and represents a significant step as the company seeks to achieve a goal of raising $1,000,000,000 for charity. Entries can be bought in packs of 100, 250, 1,000, and 2,000. The prices of the packs range from Ł7 for 100 entries to Ł73 for 2,000 entries. The prize draw for this unbeatable opportunity will raise vital funds for the Space For Humanity charity, which seeks to democratise space and send citizen astronauts to space regardless of their racial, econom,Image: 622753006, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia