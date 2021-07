A Transair Boeing 737 Cargo Jet sits on the tarmac at the Transair Cargo Facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on July 2, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing on the water off Honolulu early Friday after the pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said.,Image: 619273132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia