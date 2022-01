epa09642483 A health personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at work with a Covid-19 patient (not pictured) in a negative pressure isolation room at Hyemin Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 15 December 2021. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on 15 December that the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection cases amounts to over 536,000, including 128 Omicron variant cases. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN