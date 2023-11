ISRAEL - OCTOBER 15: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE - ARIEL HERMONI / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant (C) speaks with a soldier as he makes observation on the area with Israeli army near Gaza border in Israel on October 15, 2023. Israeli Ministry of Defense / Anadolu. Profimedia Images