A woman kisses a wreath with portraits of killed people during invasion in 1968, after a ceremony to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the invasion of Warsaw Pact members in Czechoslovakia in August 1968, outside the Czech Radio building in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 August 2020. Czech and Slovak people mark on 21 August the 52nd anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion in Czechoslovakia in 1968 that crushed the liberal reforms and ended an era known as the 'Prague Spring'. Soviet troops occupied Czechoslovakia until 1990. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK